TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The winner of a $315 million Powerball jackpot revealed himself at the New Jersey Lottery headquarters Friday in Lawrenceville.

Tayeb Souami stepped forward to claim the prize.

Lottery officials say Souami, a New Jersey resident, holds the lone winning ticket for the May 19 drawing.

It was sold at a ShopRite grocery store in Hackensack. The ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot, which has a $183.2 million cash value.

The jackpot is the third largest in state history. A Vernon man won a $533 million Mega Millions jackpot in March.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)