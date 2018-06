TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An overturned tractor-trailer is snarling traffic Friday morning on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

All lanes are closed on the southbound side of I-87 due to the crash and fuel spill with heavy delays back into Nyack.

ALERT-LOWER HUDSON VALLEY- All lanes are blocked on I-87 southbound on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge due to an accident. Motorists should expect delays, and find alternate routes. Get real-time traffic updates on our Travelers Map: https://t.co/G2Q9pgFOqk — NYSThruwayAuthority (@NYSThruway) June 8, 2018

Tow trucks are now on the scene to try to remove the tractor-trailer.

It’s unclear when the roadway will reopen. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

UPDATE-LOWER HUDSON VALLEY: Due to an accident that has all lanes blocked on I-87 southbound at the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, all non-commercial vehicles must exit at Exit 13, for the Palasades PKWY. All commercial vehicles may exit at Exit 15, use I-684 to go towards NYC. — NYSThruwayAuthority (@NYSThruway) June 8, 2018

