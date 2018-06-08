NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Project Yellow Light and the Ad Council announced the winners of the 7th Annual Project Yellow Light Scholarship competition Friday.

For the contest, students were asked to create a TV, radio or billboard public service announcement highlighting dangers of using mobile devices behind the wheel.

WCBS-TV and WLNY-TV have partnered with the Ad Council for the competition, which was created by the family of Hunter Garner to honor his memory after he died in a car crash at age 16.

For the 2018 contest, more than 1,600 submissions were made from 49 states and Washington, DC. The winners were selected from two categories: High school juniors and seniors and college students.

WATCH THE 2018 GRAND PRIZE WINNING VIDEOS:

The $5,000 grand prize scholarships were awarded to high school student Lia Senser of Louisville, Neb. and college student Victoria Williams of Bristol, Virginia and producing partner Sarah Ropple for their video submissions.

The second-place scholarships of $2,000 were awarded to high school student Noah Anderson of Phoenix and college student Katie Wilkerson of Savannah, Georgia and producing partner Parker Parillo.

The third-place video scholarships of $1,000 were awarded to high school student Andie Rugg of Longmont, Colorado and college student Addison Reyes-Toney of Atlanta.

“We’re so proud of this year’s winners and all Project Yellow Light participants. The work they do to encourage their peers not to text and drive is so important – we are incredibly thankful for them raising their voices in this important conversation,” said Julie Garner. “And, as always, a very special thanks to our partners who make it all happen.”

For more information about Project Yellow Light, click here.