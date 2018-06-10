NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – The 72nd Annual Tony Awards got off to a humorous start Sunday night with hosts Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban dedicating their opening number to all the people who won’t win.

Neither Bareilles nor Groban have won a Grammy or a Tony despite selling millions of albums and appearing on Broadway in hit shows. They turned that into a playful song.

“Let’s not forget that 90 percent of us leave empty-handed tonight. So this is for the people who lose/Most of us have been in your shoes,” they sang in the upbeat opening number. “This one’s for the loser inside of you.”

The co-hosts then noted that such noted shows like “Hair” and “Into the Woods” didn’t win the best musical prize. Nor did “Waitress,” the show Bareilles wrote music for.

At the end of the song, the pair were joined by over a dozen members of the ensemble from each this year’s nominated musicals.

And the Tony for Best Leading Actor in a Play goes to… Andrew Garfield for @angelsbway. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/uVtm4cy3ux — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018

Andrew Garfield was the night’s first big winner, winning the Tony for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his role in “Angels in America.”

Garfield plays a young gay man living with AIDS in the sprawling, seven-hour revival opposite Nathan Lane.

He previously was nominated for a featured role in “Death of a Salesman” opposite Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Garfield has been nominated for an Oscar for his work in “Hacksaw Ridge.” His other film work includes “The Social Network” in 2010 and the 2012 superhero film “The Amazing Spider-Man” and its 2014 sequel.

He beat out Tom Hollander, Jamie Parker, Mark Rylance and Denzel Washington.

And the Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Play goes to… Laurie Metcalf for @threetallwomen. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/EJu4Epfhm3 — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018

Laurie Metcalf won Best Featured Actress In A Play for her role in “Three Tall Women.”

The show got started after stars dazzled on the red carpet.

PHOTOS: Fashions From The Tony Awards 2018 Red Carpet

Bruce Springsteen went into the show knowing he’s getting a Tony, a special one for his smash hit Broadway show.

Tony nominated stars on Broadway’s biggest night include Glenda Jackson, who conquered film, theater and a long run in politics in her native England.

Veteran of stage and Television Tony Shahloub is back, with a nomination that acknowledges his first time in a musical, “The Band’s Visit,” which was expected to win several top prizes.

“The Band’s Visit” is up against Disney’s “Frozen,” “Spongebob SquarePants,” and “Mean Girls,” written by Tina Fey and based on her movie.

CBS2’s Dave Carlin asked Fey if there was a message to “Mean Girls.”

“Dignity is not negotiable,” she said. “So while we are this candy colored show with jokes and fantastic dancing and singing there is hopefully a real heart invoice they are telling us that.”

In the New Play and Revival Play categories frontrunners include productions first staged in London then brought here. “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and “Angels in America.”

Tony’s of the past prove there is bound to be an upset, and surprise special guests will appear.

