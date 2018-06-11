TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Place your bets, New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy Monday signed a bill making sports betting legal.

“Today, we’re finally making the dream of legalized sports betting a reality for New Jersey,” said Murphy. “I’m thrilled to sign Assembly Bill 4111 because it means that our casinos in Atlantic City and our racetracks throughout our state can attract new business and new fans, boosting their own long-term financial prospects. This is the right move for New Jersey and it will strengthen our economy.”

The state Legislature passed the bill Thursday. Under the bill, anyone 21 or older can place a sports bet at licensed casinos or racetracks.

Last week, New Jersey residents wondered why there was an apparent delay in signing the bill.

“I want sports betting. Believe me, I want to place the first bet in New Jersey, if I can,” Murphy said Friday. “But we want to make sure we’re doing it right. We just got the bill, so we’re going through it. We’re not going to sit on it.”

For the past month, racetracks like Monmouth have been ramping up with new monitors, 15 new betting stations and 50 new employees. The only thing missing was the signature.

The governor said the delay was based on the level of detail in the review process. He insisted he’s not using it as political leverage for the upcoming budget.

The Legislature actually wrote language in the bill that would allow racetracks to begin taking bets even without Murphy’s signature. But Thursday night, the New Jersey Racing Commission warned racetracks against taking bets Friday.