TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission’s computers went out of service for the second time this month.

Agency officials say the problems reported Monday were a “residual effect” of a statewide server error that caused the initial outage.

It meant the MVC computer system couldn’t process transactions online or in its offices across the state for several hours before the system was restored early Monday afternoon.

Residual service delays were still being reported Monday, but that backlog was expected to ease as the day progressed. Further details on what caused the server problems have not been disclosed.

Computers malfunctioned last week, sending motor vehicle offices into chaos and delaying drivers.

