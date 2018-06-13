Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey Turnpike

FORDS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a debris spill is snarling the morning commute on the New Jersey Turnpike.

It happened early Wednesday morning in the southbound lanes of the turnpike just past exit 11 in Fords.

A car was also involved in the crash. Police said both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

There is one lane of traffic getting by the scene as crews work to clean up the mess on the roadway. There is at least a two-mile delay through the area.

