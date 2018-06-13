FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Teammates of a Long Island high school football player who died during a training exercise last summer are seeking to file a lawsuit against their school district.

The teammates are asking a judge for permission to file a late notice of claim in the case claiming emotional harm.

In August of 2017, 16-year-old Joshua Mileto died when a 400-pound log slipped and hit him in the head. Football players were carrying the log over their heads as part of a team drill at Sachem East High School in Farmingville.

Two coaches were reassigned following the tragedy.