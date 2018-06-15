ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Englewood, New Jersey say they are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a teenager in critical condition.

Fighting to stay alive, 15-year-old Cristian Valdez remains in a medically induced coma at Hackensack University Medical Center surrounded by loved ones.

“Sad, very sad,” his mother Madel Valdez told CBS2.

“She’s praying to God to hope everything turns out OK and for strength, just hoping he can wake up soon,” said his brother Manny Valdez.

The teen’s family haven’t left his side since they got the call Monday night that he was seriously injured, found lying

in the roadway on Knickerbocker Road near the intersection of Bilmar Place.

Police said they believe a driver hit the teen and then took off, leaving him in critical condition.

“They’ve done brain surgery on him to try to reduce swelling,” his brother said.

It’s not clear of the teen was left in the crosswalk or on the shoulder, but police said his skateboard was nearby.

Police said they are now looking for an early model Audi that would have extensive front-end damage including a broken grill and possible damage to the bumper, hood and windshield.

“It’s scary,” Manny Valdez said. “All those questions and no answers.”

Cristian Valdez turned 15 days before the crash and his family says he was supposed to be enjoying the last few days of his freshman year of high school.

His loved ones say they are a family of faith and are asking the person who hit him to come forward.

“Do the right thing,” his brother said. “Have some decency, some humanity for us.”

Friends have started a GoFundMe page to help the family with their medical costs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at 201-226-5595 or the Englewood Police Department at 201-568-2700.