NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s new information about a house fire that broke out over the weekend in Staten Island injuring 20 firefighters.
Initial reports stated the fire started at the house of a fire marshal, but new information shows it started a few houses away on Steinway Avenue.
The fire marshal’s house was one of five houses damaged by the blaze.
According to the FDNY, it was accidental and started by a child playing with a lighter.
A total of 20 firefighters were hurt, four seriously. One suffered a chest injury when a stairway collapsed.
Officials said 250 FDNY members responded to bring the flames under control, facing obstacles in the process, like a defective fire hydrant.
Witnesses told CBS2’s Reena Roy they saw black smoke billowing into the air.
“We were just in the backyard enjoying our day. Then next thing I know, I look to my left and just a big cloud, like a mushroom cloud, of black just comes out of nowhere,” neighbor Akallah Figueroa said.
No residents were hurt.