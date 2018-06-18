NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Taxi Workers Alliance is set to hold a news conference outside City Hall Monday to address driver financial despair.

It comes after the alliance says 59-year-old driver Abdul Saleh was found dead Friday in Brooklyn. He’s now the sixth driver to die of apparent suicide in recent months, according to the alliance.

Friends knew Saleh as a hard-working yellow cab driver. Neighbors say he was looking for another job.

“He was not making good money, enough for his car lease, his roommate lease, plus every month he was sending money to mom in Yemen,” said neighbor Raza Hamad. “He was very upset.”

Last month, an emotional vigil was held for city cab driver Yu Mein Kenny Chow, whose body was found in the East River.

His family says he was struggling to pay a $700,000 loan on his medallion. Combined with his wife’s health problems, he became depressed.

“He worried about my life,” his wife, Li Xian Chow, said. “He worried our daughter has not grown up yet.”

The alliance is calling on the city for change to regulate ride sharing apps and take steps to help cash-strapped cabbies.

“All that we are asking for is to put a limit on the number of vehicles that are crowding the streets which has made it impossible for any drivers to survive,” said NYTWA Executive Director Bhairavi Desai.

In a statement, The Taxi and Limousine Commission says, “It is heartbreaking to hear that we’ve lost another of our licensees to suicide. While we may never know why Mr. Saleh made such a tragic decision, it is clear that many of his brother and sister drivers are pain and distress.”

A City Hall spokesperson also released a statement, saying in part that “no financial pressure is worth a life” and asking anyone who is struggling to call 1-888-NYC-WELL for help.

Editor’s note: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 1-800-273-8255. You can also learn more and chat with them online by clicking here.