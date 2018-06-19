STATEN ISLAND (CBSNewYork) – Despite all the Amazon boxes you’ll see on a daily basis being delivered across New York, the online giant is just beginning construction on the state’s first fulfillment center.

855,000 square feet of real estate on Staten Island will soon be home to a massive Amazon facility which will help get orders out quickly to local customers.

“Our demand is growing pretty rapidly and we are always focusing on trying to get as close to the customer,” Assistant General Manager Chris Colvin told CBS2’s Clark Fouraker during a tour of the center.

Amazon says they plan to hire 2,500 associates for the Staten Island location, many of whom will be responsible for putting the items you order online into boxes. They’ll reportedly be working alongside Amazon robots to help fulfill those orders.

“So those robots pick up the inventory and then they bring them to the picker,” Colvin explains. “The picker will actually reach into the pod once it comes to their station they grab the items that you ordered and then we send it down stream and pack it in the box and send it to your address.”

Amazon says this center will be fully functional by the holiday season.

The online marketplace says jobs for the facility will started being posted on their jobs site later this summer.