KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Fashion designer Kate Spade will be buried Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, where she was born.

Services for Spade are planned at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church. Her father, Frank Brosnahan, says it’s the same church where Spade’s grandparents wed.

Spade was found dead by suicide on June 5 in her New York City home. She was 55 and had a 13-year-old daughter.

Spade was working as an accessories editor at Mademoiselle magazine when she launched her company with husband Andy Spade in 1993.

Andy Spade says she had depression and anxiety for many years. He said in a statement released earlier this month that his wife was seeing a doctor regularly and was taking medication to treat her disease.

He said he and his wife had been living separately in the 10 months before her death but saw each other or spoke every day. He said they were not legally separated and never discussed divorce.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or a Kansas City animal shelter.

Meanwhile her company, Kate Spade New York, announced plans to donate $1 million to suicide prevention and mental health causes.

To start, the company is donating $250,000 to the Crisis Text Line and will match donations to the service through June 29, up to $100,000.

Editor’s note: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 1-800-273-8255. You can also learn more and chat with them online by clicking here.

