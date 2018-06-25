LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a swimmer who went missing in the water off Long Beach on Long Island.

The Coast says the 31-year-old man was last seen swimming with friends in the area of Long Beach Boulevard and Shore Road around 2 a.m. Monday.

Officials say the three men were swimming when the water started getting choppy, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported. That’s when two of the men noticed the third man had gone missing.

“They got out and when they turned around, their friend was gone and they couldn’t locate him. They spent about 10 or 15 minutes looking for him before they notified 911, in which time we were notified,” said Long Beach Fire Commissioner Scott Kemins. “Police officers entered the water and weren’t able to locate him, as well as our fire department personnel.

Kemins said the water was “extremely rough.”

“And that’s why we didn’t really put anybody, swimmers in the water, at this point and just search with boats,” he said.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the search, including the Coast Guard, Long Beach fire and police, NYPD Aviation and others.

Last week, a 10-year-old boy went missing in the water while swimming with his brother about a couple of blocks away from the scene.

Anyone with information about Monday’s case is asked to call Sector Long Island Sound at 203-468-4401.