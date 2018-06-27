NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Landing a major political upset, 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez now finds herself in a bid to become the next representative from New York, after defeating U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley in the Democratic congressional primary.

The shock of her victory was written on her face Tuesday night at the results came in.

“Women like me aren’t supposed to run for office,” she said. “I wasn’t born to wealthy and powerful family.”

<a href="http://“>Crowley had been considered a potential successor to House minority leader Nancy Pelosi.

Ocasio-Cortez grew up in the Bronx and studied economics and international relations at Boston University. She has never before held political office.

In a viral campaign video, she showed off the upbringing that shaped her self-described “democratic-socialist” views: She believes in Medicare for all, an end mass incarceration and the war on drugs and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Ocasio-Cortez went to the border to protest the separation of children and families.

She also worked for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

In a statement, Sen. Sanders congratulated Ocasio-Cortez for taking on “the entire local Democratic establishment” and “demonstrating once again what progressive grassroots politics can do.”

In other races Tuesday night, incumbent Staten Island congressman Dan Donovan won a fierce challenge from the man he replaced in the 11th District Republican primary.

Former congressman Michael Grimm had hoped to make a comeback after pleading guilty to tax fraud in 2015, but he lost by almost a two-to-one margin.

Donovan will face the Democratic nominee, former army combat veteran and healthcare executive Max Rose.