St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2017: Your Ultimate NYC Guide

While you may have the luck of the Irish on your side, without a little planning and foresight, your day of celebrating could become a bit overwhelming. Here’s our guide to enjoying the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and all that the city has to offer: More: Best Irish Bars In New York City

The Basics Start Time: 11 a.m. Start Location: 44th Street and 5th Avenue End Location: 79th Street and 5th Avenue The parade marches up Fifth Avenue past St. Patrick’s Cathedral at 50th Street and ends at 79th Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. According to official parade rules, no pets (with the exception of service dogs) or mascots are permitted along the parade route. And if you’re looking to dress up for the occasion, keep in mind that beads and hats are NOT permitted if you’re planning to stand in the official reviewing stands on 62nd Street. Limerick native Michael J. Dowling, President & CEO of Northwell Health, will serve as the Grand Marshal of this year’s parade. More: Official NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade Website

Getting There There are several parking garages in Midtown, but on parade day, public transportation is a much better option. Driving: During parade times, street traffic will be rerouted away from 5th Avenue between 44th and 79th Streets, so be prepared for traffic detours in the surrounding area if you’re driving. Street closures are as follows: 5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street

Madison Avenue between 63rd Street and 64th Street

Madison Ave between 78th Street and 86th Street

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

85th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue From the Hudson Valley, Westchester County and Connecticut: Ride Metro-North Railroad to Grand Central Station. It’s an easy walk west from Grand Central to the parade route, starting at Fifth Avenue and 44th Street. From Long Island: Take the LIRR to Penn Station. It’s about a 20-minute walk to the start of the parade from Penn Station, or you can take the F, V, B or D trains for service along Sixth Ave. If you’re looking to start your St. Patrick’s Day buzz early, it’s important to note that both Metro-North Railroad and the LIRR have alcohol bans in place on the day of the parade.

Where To Watch To avoid the crowds, stand anywhere north of 66th Street and Fifth Avenue, but you can get a good view of the parade anywhere along the route. The upper steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art provide a great view. You can also get a close-up view of the marchers at 79th Street where the parade route ends. Official Viewing Stands: The entrance to the official viewing stands is located on 62nd Street and 5th Avenue. Admission to the viewing stands will only be granted to ticket holders. Also, keep in mind that if you leave the grandstand area for any reason, you need to have your ticket on you in order to re-enter. More: Where To Get St. Patrick’s Day Attire In NYC

Nearby Restaurants & Bars Doc Watson’s

1490 Second Avenue between 77th and 78th streets

docwatsons.com This Irish pub sits three avenues from the parade route. Hopefully, you’ll get lucky on St. Patrick’s Day and get to enjoy some warm weather with your meal by sitting outside in their garden. You’ll also find a pool table, darts, and great live traditional Irish music on Sunday nights. Wright

1071 Fifth Avenue at 88th Street

thewrightrestaurant.com

Located a few blocks from the end of the route, you’ll find a chic European restaurant known as The Wright. Its modern motif and American menu is sure to fulfill your appetite on this busy day. It is also located right outside of the Guggenhiem Museum. Maggie’s Place

21 E. 47th St. (Madison Ave.)

maggiesnyc.com

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a traditional Irish breakfast at Maggie’s Place. You’ll find this Irish restaurant just a few blocks from the beginning of the parade route. It is a small, family-owned business, which is refreshing in such a big city. Rockefeller Center

visit5thavenue.com Along Fifth Avenue between 49th and 51st streets, there are plenty of tourist hot spots to grab food or just snacks. There are several sleek restaurants, plus options for eating on a budget and delis to stop at. More: Best Bars, Restaurants Near Rockefeller Center