The 5 Best Latin Clubs In New York

March 22, 2016 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Bars, Clubs, Music, Nightlife
Add a little Latin flavor to your life and try salsa dancing at a hot Latin club. So, bust out the dancing shoes and cut a rug at the best Latin clubs in New York.
99817898 The 5 Best Latin Clubs In New York

Photo Credit: Thinkstock.com

Club Cache

221 W 46th St
New York, NY 10036
(347) 385-6745
www.clubcachenyc.com
Save to foursquare

Club Cache is famous for its intense and fun salsa dancers. The club is filled with people from different backgrounds coming together on the dance floor. Sit and watch all the talent on the dance floor, and then join in yourself when you get brave enough. The cover charge and bar are cash only, so bring enough cash to get in and wet your whistle.

887893762 The 5 Best Latin Clubs In New York

(credit: LIU JIN/AFP/Getty Images)

LQ Nightclub

511 Lexington Ave
New York, NY 10171
(212) 593-7575
www.partytimenyc.com
Save to foursquare

LQ stands for Latin Quater, and this club is definitely rocking the Latin beats in New York City. The club is spread over more than 15,000 square feet, which is a gigantic space for Manhattan.  Come early to taste some of the delicious bites on the menu. Don’t expect the dancing to get hot until midnight, when New Yorkers shows up to drink, dance and be seen.

copacabana The 5 Best Latin Clubs In New York

(credit:Copacabana)

Copacabana New York

268 West 47th St
New York, NY 10036
(212) 239-2672
copacabanany.com/
Save to foursquare
The Copacabana, often referred to as “The Copa,” is a famous New York club that has been around since November 1940. Harry Bellafonte, Sam Cooke, and Sammy Davis Jr. are just a few of the famous names that have performed at The Copa since its opening. Please note that the club enforces a strict dress code.

dancing iquana The 5 Best Latin Clubs In New York

(credit:clipart)

Iguana New York

240 West 54th St
New York, NY 10019
(212) 765-5454
www.iguananyc.com/
Save to foursquare
Iguana is a delicious Mexican restaurant that just happens have a caliente Latin dance club in-house. Come early and enjoy dinner before heading down to the lounge to dance the night away. The bar is famous for an authentic margarita on the rocks, which will be a great source of liquid courage to get out on the dance floor. The crowd is of mixed ages and backgrounds, making for memorable nights at the Iguana.

Related: NYC’s 5 Best Bars For Latin Cocktails

Jessica Costello is a freelance writer and a wide-eyed New Yorker. She has a degree in Journalism and can’t wait to see what New York City will dish up next. Her work can be found at Examiner.com.


Comments

One Comment

  1. Xiomaris MC says:
    February 15, 2017 at 2:22 am

    Club Cache is not longer located on that address,
    ClubCache is now at 35 East 13th Street, 2nd floor
    Updated info at http://www.ClubCacheNYC.com

    LQ is no longer open.

    Please update!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia