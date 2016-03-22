The 5 Best Latin Clubs In New York

Add a little Latin flavor to your life and try salsa dancing at a hot Latin club. So, bust out the dancing shoes and cut a rug at the best Latin clubs in New York.

Club Cache is famous for its intense and fun salsa dancers. The club is filled with people from different backgrounds coming together on the dance floor. Sit and watch all the talent on the dance floor, and then join in yourself when you get brave enough. The cover charge and bar are cash only, so bring enough cash to get in and wet your whistle.

LQ stands for Latin Quater, and this club is definitely rocking the Latin beats in New York City. The club is spread over more than 15,000 square feet, which is a gigantic space for Manhattan. Come early to taste some of the delicious bites on the menu. Don’t expect the dancing to get hot until midnight, when New Yorkers shows up to drink, dance and be seen.

The Copacabana, often referred to as “The Copa,” is a famous New York club that has been around since November 1940. Harry Bellafonte, Sam Cooke, and Sammy Davis Jr. are just a few of the famous names that have performed at The Copa since its opening. Please note that the club enforces a strict dress code. The Copacabana, often referred to as “The Copa,” is a famous New York club that has been around since November 1940. Harry Bellafonte, Sam Cooke, and Sammy Davis Jr. are just a few of the famous names that have performed at The Copa since its opening. Please note that the club enforces a strict dress code.

Iguana is a delicious Mexican restaurant that just happens have a caliente Latin dance club in-house. Come early and enjoy dinner before heading down to the lounge to dance the night away. The bar is famous for an authentic margarita on the rocks, which will be a great source of liquid courage to get out on the dance floor. The crowd is of mixed ages and backgrounds, making for memorable nights at the Iguana. Iguana is a delicious Mexican restaurant that just happens have a caliente Latin dance club in-house. Come early and enjoy dinner before heading down to the lounge to dance the night away. The bar is famous for an authentic margarita on the rocks, which will be a great source of liquid courage to get out on the dance floor. The crowd is of mixed ages and backgrounds, making for memorable nights at the Iguana. Related: NYC’s 5 Best Bars For Latin Cocktails