NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Yankees announced on Monday catcher Gary Sanchez is headed to the disabled after pulling up while running out a double-play grounder Sunday at Tampa Bay.

· Recalled C Kyle Higashioka (#66) from Triple-A SWB.

·Recalled RHP Giovanny Gallegos (#61) from Triple-A SWB. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 25, 2018

Austine Romine replaced Sanchez in the starting lineup.

The Yankees also optioned outfielder Clint Frazier to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and recalled catcher Kyle Higashioka and right-hander Giovanny Gallegos from the minors.

Sanchez was hurt Sunday while running out a double-play grounder at Tampa Bay.

“Gary Sanchez out of your lineup, that’s a big deal,” Boone said. “But we’ll take the positive out of it. Ro has done a great job obviously this year for us. It’s an opportunity for Higashioka to get up here and hopefully everyone can pick up the slack a little bit in his absence, but we feel like will be OK offensively.”

The 25-year-old Sanchez is hitting .190 with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs, a season after he made the AL All-Star team while batting .278 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs.

Frazier hit .350 in eight games after recently being promoted from the minors. The Yankees have the best record in the majors at 50-25.

