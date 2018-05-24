Latest Videos
Stranger Slaps 13-Year-Old Girl In BrooklynThe NYPD wants your help identifying the man caught on video assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Marine Park, Brooklyn. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.
Police Seek Suspect In Laundromat Choking Attack, RobberyA laundromat employee was attacked around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 7 at Family Laundry on Jamaica Avenue in the Woodhaven section of Queens, and police are searching for the man responsible. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.
Limo Safety Reforms Included In New York State BudgetNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’ll include safety reforms for limousines in his state budget proposal in response to the October crash of a stretch limo that killed 20 people in an upstate town. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Tip Of The Day: Swiss ChardTony Tantillo reports.
1/15 Afternoon WeatherJohn Elliott reports. Tonight’s sky will remain mostly clear, but it will be a bit brisk out there. Expect temps to fall into the 20s once again.
Broadway Icon Carol Channing Dies At 97Musical comedy star Carol Channing delighted audiences with almost 5,000 performances as the scheming Dolly Levi in “Hello, Dolly” on Broadway. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo To Deliver 'State of the State'The governor is expected to detail proposals to legalize recreational marijuana, impose congestion pricing in Manhattan as a way to raise money for the subway system, protect and expand the state's abortion laws and ban single-use plastic bags. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
City Marks 10th Anniversary Of 'Miracle On The Hudson' US Airways Flight 1549It has been one decade since Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger piloted US Airways Flight 1549 into the Hudson River following a bird strike and total loss of engine power, saving all 155 passengers and crew on board. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.