NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a mother will be arrested and charged after jumping onto train tracks with her two month old baby.

Miraculously, they both survived.

Bronx subway riders were shaken up and shocked learning about the incident.

“Especially hearing that it was a two month old, that’s so crazy that the mom would harm another life besides her own – her own child’s” said rider Yasmeen Khan.

“I hope she’s okay mentally and physically and the baby, I hope they’re okay,” said Gladys Legrand.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 149th Street station at Grand Concourse.

A motorman reported to police that he saw the 30-year-old woman leap onto the tracks holding a 2-month-old boy, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. The child never came in contact with the train.

“It’s a miracle,” said Bobby Ware. “Most people don’t [survive] if they do jump down there so it’s like a miracle right.”

Police say the mother is in stable condition in the hospital with minor injuries and is being held for a psychiatric evaluation. The child was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“I don’t know if they plan to keep the child with the mom, probably not, but I hope the child can have a shot at a better future after this and get into a safer environment,” said Khan.

A union representative said that incidents like this are difficult to cope with.

“It’s horrendous. There’s no way to explain that,” said Joe Costales. “The train operator seen her jump. He seen her run down the platform and past the train and jump in front of the train.”

At this point, police are working to figure out the identity of the mother and find family for the child.