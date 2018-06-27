NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy in Newark.

The 11-year-old was reported missing just before 7 a.m. Wednesday from the area of Norfolk Street near Sussex Avenue.

According to police, Almaceh Turner is 4’11” tall, weighs approximately 100 pounds and has a birth mark on his left shoulder.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, army camouflage shorts and black sneakers.

Police are actively looking for Turner and asks anyone with information about his whereabouts to call.