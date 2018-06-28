ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Five people were killed and two others injured Thursday when a gunman opened fire on a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News the suspect is 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos, who allegedly made social media threats against the Capital Gazette, as recently as earlier in the day. According to court documents, Ramos was once accused of stalking a woman online, and the newspaper covered the case. He sued for defamation in 2013 and lost.

Late Thursday night, police identified the victims as Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Robert Hiaason, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara. Four were editors, one was a sales assistant.

More From CBS News | CBS Baltimore

“I was on the phone with a client and I heard a loud noise, like an incredibly loud bang,” one witness said. “I saw a guy holding a gun. The door of the Capital Gazette had been blown to pieces, it was in shattered pieces all on the carpet. And this guy was holding what looked like a big shotgun and moving across the entrance of the Capital Gazette office pointing the gun deeper into the office.”

Police said the suspect was armed with a shotgun when he stormed the building around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

“This was a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette,” Anne Arundel County Acting Police Chief William Krampf said. “He entered the building with a shotgun and he looked for his victims, as he walked through the lower level.”

Capital Gazette reporter Phil Davis posted a series of tweets describing the scene inside the office.

“When it first started to happen, you just immediately go into panic mode,” he later said in an interview. “He was going down our newsroom, starting from the front, just continually shooting people. At one point, I’m pretty sure I heard him reload.”

Columnist Terry Smith said the building is vulnerable to this type of attack.

“Going to the Annapolis Capital is like walking into a grocery store. I mean, it’s totally open. There’s not a shred of security,” he said. “It’s in a four-story brick and glass office building.”

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

A law enforcement source told CBS News the suspect damaged his fingertips to conceal his identity. Authorities used facial recognition to find out who he was.

“We are working on now securing his residence. He does live in the state of Maryland. We are in the process of securing that residence and preparing for search warrants,” said Kramf.

Investigators said they also found smoke bombs and flash grenades inside his backpack.

“We have members of the bomb squad on scene. We don’t anticipate having any more explosive devices,” Kramf said.

Gov. Larry Hogan said emergency responders were on the scene within 60 seconds, likely stopping the gunman in his tracks.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, and I want to thank the law enforcement professionals who responded — our emergency response team did an incredible job,” he said.

Governor Larry Hogan released the following statement on today’s shooting in Annapolis: pic.twitter.com/C0cRBmf8Ot — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

President Donald Trump offered his “thoughts and prayers” on Twitter.

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

In New York City, the NYPD deployed counterterrorism teams to media organizations in and around the city.

We are monitoring the reports from #Annapolis and have deployed counterterrorism teams to media organizations around New York City. These deployments are not based on specific threat information, but rather a standard practice out of an abundance of caution. @NYPDCT pic.twitter.com/lHTL5gjvRf — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 28, 2018

About 170 people were evacuated from the building as police cars and other emergency vehicles converged on the scene. People could be seen leaving the building with their hands up.

The newspaper is part of Capital Gazette Communications, which also publishes the Maryland Gazette and CapitalGazette.com.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for medical bills, funeral costs, newsroom repairs and other expenses. The newspaper vowed to publish an edition Friday morning.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)