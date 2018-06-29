NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A busy street in Queens has been a little more crowded lately – not with cars, but with recreational vehicles.

Glendale residents say the RVs have been parked there for a while, creating an eyesore in the community.

“I think they make the neighborhood look very bad,” one woman told CBS2’s Reena Roy.

“I don’t think that they belong here,” said another.

But the four RVs and random assortment of items on the street are right next to a busy shopping plaza along Woodhaven Boulevard near Metropolitan Avenue.

“We started seeing one, two pop up, so what you see a lot of now is a lot of litter,” one man said.

“Personally, I think they should be moved,” said another. “I don’t think it’s good for the neighborhood. People come over here to shop and then see all the garbage, all the trash.”

Many wonder why the RVs and trash have been there for a least a month.

A worker for the moving company, Brian and His Van, that owns the vehicles said not to worry, they will be moved out of there in the next few weeks.

“We’re not doing anything to hurt you. It’s just a temporary space until we get into our own space. Property is hard to find in New York,” said Nick Carrington.

He said three of the RVs are used for travel and instruction, and one is being transformed for the community.

“I just got the soundproofing done on all the ceiling and the walls,” he said.

Carrington said it will soon be called the Multimedia Dream Machine, a mobile art and music studio for local students. He said what looks like junk to neighbors, is actually his building materials.

Parking an RV in a legal space is allowed under city law, so long as it’s not for more than 24 hours.

Carrington said the vehicles are moved sporadically for jobs and he will be more mindful of his belongings.

The NYPD said the commanding officer of the 112th Precinct is aware of the situation and working to fix it.