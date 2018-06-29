CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 70-year-old math teacher on Long Island is under arrest for allegedly having inappropriate relationships with two underage students.

Suffolk County police said Jairo Inswasty of Islandia is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Inswasty taught at Central Islip High School. The alleged victims are 16-year-old girls who were his students at the time the alleged relationships took place.

Police said Inswasty “manipulated and preyed” on the two students and paid them for nude or bikini-clad photos and offered one student additional money for sex.

According to police, one student started cleaning Inswasty’s house in January once a week for money. After that is when police said the teacher asked the teen to pose inappropriate pictures.

Officers said they recovered a camera, tripod, and other electronic devices from his house.

The Central Islip School District said Inswasty was suspended with pay last month pending the outcome of the case.

He is expected to be arraigned at a later date.