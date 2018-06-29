LODI, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Sparks are flying in the Garden State.

Last year, former Gov. Chris Christie made it legal for residents, 16 years old or older, to purchase what are considered “non-aerial-fireworks,” like sparklers, smoke devices and party poppers.

This is the first times stores could sell them for the Fourth of July.

“I’m not too happy that they’re promoting it actually,” one woman said.

“They’re not really fireworks… sparklers and a couple of whistle things or whatever,” said a man. “We all grew up with it.”

“I like it, you know, I lived in the South where it was much more common, especially for your children,” a woman added. “The experience of not having to go somewhere to see fireworks, but being able to enjoy them with your family.”

Fair Lawn Fire Chief Marc Palmieri showed CBS2’s Lisa Rozner the ones that are legal, ranging from $2 to hundreds of dollars.

“Every store you buy them in, they’re going to ask for your ID,” he said.

The fire chief said if you are going to set them off in New Jersey, you want to do it on a flat surface, away from brush, and let the fireworks sit for at least 20 minutes before putting them in water.

These fireworks are legal in New York State but not in New York City.

Come on, do you really need to see a pineapple and watermelon explode to know that fireworks are illegal and dangerous? If you answered yes, watch the video. We want everyone to have a safe weekend and July 4th. pic.twitter.com/lriXd5sgY9 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 29, 2018

If you get caught, you could get a summons or arrest.

In New Jersey, aerial fireworks and roman candles are still illegal, carrying a fine of up to $500.