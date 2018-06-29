ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A proposal to build a tunnel under the Long Island Sound connecting Nassau and Westchester counties has been dropped.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Paul Karas said Thursday they decided not to move forward with the plan. Karas did not reveal further details as to why they are abandoning the plan.

A study previously estimated the tunnel could cost up to $55 billion.

The project had received pushback from residents and officials in Long Island and Westchester over concerns with how it could impact traffic.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer tells the Journal News the state’s decision was “good news.”

