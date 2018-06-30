Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The heat is on! We’re headed for some high temps this weekend that we haven’t seen in several years. This afternoon will certainly be hot, but is the “cooler” day as humidity levels are still on the low side. Temps will reach the low to mid 90s, feeling more like the mid and upper 90s.

Looking for relief? Head to the beaches! While still steamy, temps will be a little cooler as some sea breezes develop. The burn time is just 10 minutes, so sunscreen is a must!

Overnight, temps stay very warm. It only drops to 79 in the city, with lower 70s elsewhere. The humidity really starts to rise and tomorrow morning will already be muggy. Sunday is the hotter, and even dangerous day this weekend. Actual temps will be around 100 degrees for many, feeling more like 105-110. Tomorrow will be the kind of day you’ll instantly start sweating stepping outside.

Our heat wave will roll right into next week with temps in the low 90s at least through the July 4th holiday. Stay cool and be sure to play it safe!