NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Tri State Area officials issued a heat warning as temperatures continued to climb well into the 90s on Saturday.

With high temps expected to stick around for at least a few days, the New York City Emergency Management Department encouraged everyone to beat the heat by knowing the hazards of heat exposure.

The director the New York State Office for the Aging is warning senior citizens and their caregivers about high temperatures as a heat wave moves in.

Agency leader Greg Olsen said Friday that hot weather can be particularly dangerous for older adults, especially those who live alone, are low-income or have chronic health conditions.

The state recommends staying inside in air-conditioned buildings and avoiding strenuous activity during the sun’s peak hours between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to decrease the risk of heat-related illness.

Other tips include drinking lots of water and eating meals that don’t require a stove or oven to prepare.

Everyone is asked to check in on at-risk family, friends, neighbors, senior citizens, and anyone with chronic health conditions.

Officials remind everyone to never leave children or pets unattended in a car and of course, ensure your furry friends have enough food and water.

Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection issued a warning for sensitive groups of a prolonged period of unhealthy air.

The department says there will be elevated levels of ozone across the state beginning Saturday and continuing through at least Monday. Computer models predict the trend could last into the middle of next week. Connecticut is poised to experience its first big heat wave of the summer season.

Officials say children and people with asthma will be at the most risk for experiencing symptoms on Saturday. Meanwhile, everyone, including healthy adults, will be at the most risk for health issues on Sunday and Monday. That’s when ozone levels could potentially reach unhealthy levels due to the extreme heat.

Peak ozone levels are predicted to occur each day between noon and 8 p.m.

Sunday was expected to be the hottest of the warm stretch, with temperatures set to soar into the upper 90s.

