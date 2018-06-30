NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police need your help finding a missing teenager in Queens.

Authorities say 16-year-old Matthew Namega-Smith was last seen on Thursday at his home in Bayswater.

He’s described as 5’6″ tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say he was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray and black t-shirt, multi-colored sneakers, and a black book bag. He may also be wearing glasses.

Matthew has never gone missing before, according to police.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.