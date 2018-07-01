NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mario Hezonja is leaving Orlando to play for David Fizdale and the New York Knicks.

The No. 5 pick in the 2015 draft tweeted a picture of himself in a Knicks sweatshirt, writing that he was “very excited to be joining the Knicks and play for coach Fizdale!”

Start spreading the news…I want to be a part of it, New York,New York! Very excited to be joining the Knicks and play for coach Fizdale! A dream come true!! #betterhairdaysareahead pic.twitter.com/V7JfOUc9ob — Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) July 2, 2018

Hezonja averaged 9.6 points last season, easily the best of his three-year career. ESPN reported the Croatian native had agreed to a one-year deal worth $6.5 million.

The Knicks had said they didn’t plan to be active in free agency, hoping to save their cap space for 2019.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)