NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A power pole caught fire in Brooklyn on Monday, forcing at least 20 families to cope without power or air conditioning during the oppressive heat wave blanketing the Tri-State Area.

The fire consumed a pole on 41st Street in Sunset Park.

Firefighters quickly arrived to put out the blaze, but the damage had already been done.

“We actually came outside because one of the neighbors was saying that the pole was on fire,” Sunset Park resident Jennifer Fernandez told CBS2.

Sitting outside was the only way for Fernandez to get relief.

“Our hallway light is on but for the most part we’re in the dark,” she said. “Nothing works so my dad is cooking in the backyard.”

Con Edison says crews are working quickly to restore power so people can get their air back on.