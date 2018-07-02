VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A hospital on Long Island has started growing its own food for its patients; helping to make their recovery easier and healthier.

“Very good… I am about to ask for another plate to be honest,” Ed Costa, a patient at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital said about the fresh salad he was served.

Most of his salad was grown in the Valley Stream hospital’s backyard, in its hydroponic and organic gardens. 700 square feet of fruits and vegetables can be found there.

The fresh greens are only picked by the staff, prepared in the hospital kitchen, and then served to anxiously awaiting patients.

“We absolutely embrace the garden within our own kitchen culture,” executive chef Patty Sobol told CBS2..

“It’s really important for all of our patients to have fresh food and the best tasting food comes straight from the source which is our garden.”

The kitchen staff and chefs were the ones who came up with the idea, using a “do it yourself book” to start. The project was then turned over to an engineering team that built the whole hydroponic area from scratch.

Long Island Jewish Valley Stream only started the garden a few weeks ago. Workers are hoping to expand it if they continue to see success.