Filed Under:Local TV, rescue, Soccer, Thailand

MAE SAI, THAILAND (CBSNewYork/AP) – A boys soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand for more than a week has been found.

Thai provincial governor Narongsak Osatanakorn says all 12 boys and their coach are alive and are in the process of being rescued however, they were not out of peril yet.

“We found them safe. But the operation isn’t over,” Osatanakorn said in comments broadcast nationwide across Thailand.

Thousands of people – including a U.S. military team, British cave experts, and Chinese lifesaving responders – joined the volunteer effort to find the young athletes.

The boys and their coach went into Tham Luang Nang Non cave on June 23 after a match but became trapped inside after heavy rain flooded the area.

“These are challenging conditions and there’s a lot of consideration for safety as well as, the environment outside is contributing to the environment inside,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Jessica Tait.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

