JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A wild ride on a New Jersey highway ended with an arrest in Ocean County and the discovery of drugs.

The driver’s crazy course of destruction took him on the road and off it, and it was all caught on dashcam.

When John Barrett bought his dashcam five years ago, he never dreamed the $25 investment would help police capture a dangerous driver on a highway during a holiday weekend.

“I was praying it was gonna end well,” the Brick, New Jersey resident told CBS2.

Barrett was heading home from Hamilton, New Jersey Friday afternoon when he saw an electric blue Toyota swerving lane from lane on I-195 in Jackson Township. He followed for 15 miles, holding his breath each time the man took out signs.

“He was in the left lane doing 100 miles-per-hour,” the Spring Lake Heights borough administrator said.

After the vehicle spun off the highway and came to a rest in the grassy median, Barrett thought the ordeal was finally over.

He was wrong.

“Amazingly enough, this guy actually started his car, continued back up as if nothing was happening,” Barrett said.

Troopers finally managed to bull the runaway driver over after he crashed into another car. All the while, Barrett assumed the driver had to have been impaired by something. State police say it turns out, it was heroin.

The 29-year-old driver was taken into custody and charged with possession of heroin and possession of a hypodermic needle.

“Anybody who apparently has any kind of addictions you pray for them,” Barrett said. “The reality is getting behind the wheel of a car and almost killing other drivers is something that should not be tolerated.”