SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in New Jersey say two people have been found shot to death in a South Hackensack hotel.

According to acting Prosecutor Dennis Calo, the Paterson Police Department went to the Knights Inn just after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning in connection with an ongoing police investigation.

When officers approached the room door and announced themselves, shots reportedly rang out inside. Police discovered two bodies when they entered the hotel room, in what local reports are calling a suspected murder-suicide.

Authorities say the identities of the two gunshot victims will not be released until their families are notified.

Calo did not add what the officers were investigating at the hotel prior to the shooting.