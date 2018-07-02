NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police released new video Monday showing in armed man roughing up a Queens parking garage attendant before stealing an SUV.

The assault happened Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. at a garage on Queens Boulevard in Rego Park, reports CBS2’s Mary Calvi.

According to police, the suspect first asked the attendant to give him a car.

After he said “no,” the suspect pulled out a gun, chased the 59-year old attendant and pistol whipped him..

The thief then found a four-door Kia Sportage with the keys inside and drove off.

The attendant victim suffered a laceration to his head and was treated at the scene by emergency medical services,

The suspect in the attack is described as approximately 25-years-old, 5’7″, 160 lbs, with a goatee, last seen wearing a light-colored du-rag, a white tank top, red shorts, black socks, black slippers and a dark-colored backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). People can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577.