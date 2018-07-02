NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police released new video Monday showing in armed man roughing up a Queens parking garage attendant before stealing an SUV.
The assault happened Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. at a garage on Queens Boulevard in Rego Park, reports CBS2’s Mary Calvi.
According to police, the suspect first asked the attendant to give him a car.
After he said “no,” the suspect pulled out a gun, chased the 59-year old attendant and pistol whipped him..
The thief then found a four-door Kia Sportage with the keys inside and drove off.
The attendant victim suffered a laceration to his head and was treated at the scene by emergency medical services,
The suspect in the attack is described as approximately 25-years-old, 5’7″, 160 lbs, with a goatee, last seen wearing a light-colored du-rag, a white tank top, red shorts, black socks, black slippers and a dark-colored backpack.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). People can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577.
God assist us for this mess up people