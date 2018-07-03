By Justin Lewis

Meterologist

Forget about Miami, it will feel tropical here in the city today! And once again, we’re aiming for that 90° mark — and likely surpassing it! Outside of that, expect a few drenching downpours, especially inland, through late this afternoon. That said, you may encounter some flooding if you’re one of the unlucky ones, so play it safe out there.

Early showers and storms will give way to some clearing the remainder of the night. Expect that muggy feel to linger though, so keep the clothing light and loose-fitting.

Another round of showers and storms will develop tomorrow, but mainly across inland areas; with the city on the fringe, we’re keeping chances at about 20%. And despite the forecast only calling for upper 80s, it will still feel like the 90s for those Fourth of July plans.

Into Thursday, expect quieter conditions with a sultry air mass still in place. Highs that day will be in the upper 80s to nearly 90°.