NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A ninth man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the brutal murder of a 15-year-old boy outside a bodega in the Belmont section last month.

29-year-old Diego Suero was facing multiple charges including murder and gang assault. Sources tell CBS2 he’s believed to be the local leader of the violent ‘Trinitarios’ street gang.

The NYPD had previously warned there could be additional arrests in the case that’s sent shock waves through the city. The men had not been placed under arrest or charged, but sources tell CBS2 they were being questioned in connection to the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.

The teen was stabbed and hacked to death outside a bodega the night of June 20. Eight men have been arrested and charged in connection to the murder. Police say each of them are members of the Trinitarios.

Most members Trinitarios are of Dominican descent. While some are affiliated with the original prison gang formed in the 90s and others aren’t, they all generally follow the same cutthroat rules.

“If you go mess with them, they do have a reputation of retaliating,” Bronx resident Gabrielle Perez said.

According to federal documents obtained by CBS2, a member’s obligations include studying the rules and history of the gang before swearing an oath. After becoming an insider, members must “always support each other.”

“If a Trinitarios member is wounded the Trinitarios will avenge the assault,” according to documents. One may also be “ordered to commit acts of violence against another person.”

Sources tell CBS2 the gang’s weapon of choice is a machete or knife, as displayed in the gruesome murder of Guzman-Feliz.

That same gang is believed to be responsible for a June 18 attack along the Bronx River Parkway, where a 14-year-old boy was stabbed and left for dead. Luckily, that boy survived.

Suero is believed to have ordered lower level members to carry out Junior’s murder, according to sources.

Another tenth suspect, allegedly a younger member of the gang believed to be at the scene of Junior’s murder, was being questioned by police at the 48th Precinct late Tuesday, according to sources.