NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Life is about to change for the better for one wounded warrior. The local serviceman who suffered catastrophic injuries in Iraq and spent several grueling years in rehabilitation was just presented with keys to a state of the art smart home.

Amid tears and emotion from his Long Island community, hundreds lined the streets to welcome Corporal Christopher Levi into his new home.

He lost both his legs and suffered other permanent injuries overseas, and has met the challenge with a decade of perseverance and courage.

“Something that started with a tragedy has really led to things that make me weep with you,” Levi said.

Walking on prosthetic legs and holding the hands of his nieces, Levi saw for the first time what the Tunnel to Towers foundation built him. He thanked volunteers and his family for giving him back his independence.

“Not a single day I would have gotten out of bed without the motivation of having them behind me,” Levi said.

The keys were officially handed over as crowds saluted his inspirational outlook on life.

“It’s not intrinsic,” Levi said. “I am just a mirror of the people around me.”

The 35-year-old financial planner hopes to move in just after the holiday.

