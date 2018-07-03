RIVER EDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A facade collapsed Tuesday in New Jersey, crushing several cars.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the Kress Plaza strip mall on Kinderkamack Road in River Edge.

No one was hurt, but at least nine cars were damaged.

First responders helped people inside the stores exit safely.

“It was all bricks and metal and rubble, and then I couldn’t get out, because there was a brick in front of my door. I was just worried the roof was going to come down, but I called 911 and they got me out of there really quick,” one worker told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

“We’re so lucky because nobody died, nobody got hurt, only the cars,” another worker added.

Deputies 1 & 2 Rescue 1 Special operations collapse unit responded to Riveredge for a parapet wall collapse on a commercial buiding. Companies assisted in searches . No reported injuries at this time contact River Edge fire department for additional information on the incident pic.twitter.com/r8c1ReNxiq — HackensackFDNJ (@HackensackFDNJ) July 3, 2018

The building houses about 20 businesses, DeAngelis reported.

Crews are on the way to assess the safety of the structure.