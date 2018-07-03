  • TV10/55On Air

Central Park, Central Park explosion, Connor Golden

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD hopes a new clue will help crack the case of a 2016 explosion in Central Park.

Connor Golden, an 18-year-old tourist from Virginia, jumped off a rock formation and stepped on a plastic bag that exploded. Part of his leg had to be amputated.

Investigators said the device contained traces of common substances that can be found at local hardware stores and seemed to be the work of a hobbyist.

More: Teen Who Lost Part Of His Leg In Central Park Explosion Walking Again

On Tuesday, police released a photo of a bag they believe was tied to the case. The writing on the bag says “La Unica, Tropical Crackers.”

The NYPD and ATF have offered a $40,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (1-800-577-8477) or ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTIPS@atf.gov, or through www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips or www.reportit.com.

