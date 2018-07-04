NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – For many, the Fourth of July means the Macy’s annual fireworks display over the East River.

The NYPD reminds spectators that no large backpacks, coolers, lawn chairs, lawn blankets or alcoholic beverages will be allowed in the FDR Drive viewing area.

Whether you plan on watching the show or not, you’ll want to know about the following street closures between 2 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday:

Manhattan:

FDR Drive between Battery Park Underpass and East 63rd Street

South Street between Whitehall Street and Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place

FDR Drive Service Roads between Cherry Street and 63rd Street

Water Street between Whitehall Street and Fulton Street

Pearl Street between Fulton Street and Robert F Wagner Sr Place

Whitehall Street between Water Street and South Street

Broad Street between Water Street and South Street

Old Slip between Water Street and South Street

Robert F Wagner Sr Place between Pearl Street and South Street

Cherry Street between Jackson Street and FDR Drive

Delancey Street between Lewis Street and FDR Drive

East Houston Street between Baruch Place and FDR Drive

Avenue C between 13th Street and Avenue C Entrance Ramp to FDR

Avenue C Entrance Ramps

East 6th Street between Avenue D and FDR Drive

East 10th Street between Avenue D and FDR Drive

14th Street between Avenue C and Avenue B

Avenue C between East 16th Street and East 20th Street

East 20th Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C

East 23rd Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C

East 26th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 30th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

30th Street Entrance Ramps

East 33rd Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue

East 34th Street between 2nd Avenue and FDR Drive

34th Street Entrance Ramps

East 37th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 38th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 41st Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 42nd Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

42nd Street Entrance Ramps

East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 53rd Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

Brooklyn:

Area bounded by Atlantic Avenue on the South Old Fulton Street on the North

Hicks Street on the East; East River on the West (All Inclusive)

Old Fulton Street between Hicks Street and Prospect Street

Cadman Plaza West between Prospect Street and Tillary Street

Front Street between Old Fulton Street and Jay Street

Water Street between Old Fulton Street and Jay Street

Queens:

Area bounded by 44th Drive on the North Borden Avenue on the South Vernon

Boulevard on the East; East River on the West (All Inclusive)

Center Boulevard between Borden Avenue and 54th Avenue

2nd Street between Borden Avenue and Newtown Creek /Dead End

Vernon Boulevard between 54th Avenue and Newtown Creek/Dead End

54th Avenue between Center Boulevard and Vernon Boulevard

PUBLIC VIEWING:

The public viewing sections in Manhattan will be the elevated portions of the FDR drive with the

following entry points:

Note: Access blocks will close as viewing areas fill up and spectators will be redirected to

additional open access blocks as appropriate.

MIDTOWN:

• Houston Street

• 23rd Street

• 34th Street

• 42nd Street

• ADA – FDR Southbound lane, at 18th St. and Avenue C (via 20th St. and 23rd St.)

