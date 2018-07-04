NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men were expected in court today to face charges in connection to the murder of 15-year-old Bronx teen outside a bodega in the Belmont section last month.

Police arrested 29-year-old Diego Suero and 26-year-old Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, both of the Bronx, to face multiple charges including murder and gang assault.

Sources tell CBS2 Suero is believed to be the local leader of the violent “Trinitarios” street gang.

There are now 10 people charged in connection to the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz who was stabbed and hacked to death outside on June 20.

The killing of “Junior” has sparked outrage across the community and law enforcement, including a #JusticeForJunior online campaign.