NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have grabbed a woman who scaled up the Statue of Liberty and refused to come down.

The incident began around 4 p.m. when park authorities and visitors noticed her climbing up the pedestal onto the base of Lady Liberty itself.

Park officials began talking with the woman around 4:10 p.m.

After two and half hours of negotiation, police reached her and were able to attach tethers to her. As they approached, she initially moved away, took off her shoes and appeared to be starting to climb further.

Then she sat against the statue’s foot, and the officers went up to her. She soon cooperated with being escorted to a ladder and descend from the pedestal.

Earlier Wednesday a group of protesters calling themselves “Rise and Resist” hung a banner reading “ABOLISH ICE” from the monument, and activists spells out the same message on their shirts. At 5 p.m. the group posted a tweet to disavow any connection with the climber.

“This action did not include the climber on the statue,” the group posted. “Our action was completed earlier. While it was not part of our action, our first priority and concern is for the safety of the climber.”

During the incident, people were evacuated from the immediate area and visitors to Liberty Island were held at the docks.

First Reports Of Climber On Monument



Witness Describes The Scene



Edward, a visitor to the Statue of Liberty, was rushed off the island when police ordered the evacuation.

He said the woman was holding either a flag or a t-shirt on the base of the monument.

“There’s definitely some people upset that this was ruining their Fourth of July, but for me, it’s just definitely the safety of the person who out’s there.”

Another Witness Describes The Scene



National Park Service’s Jerry Willis



Security Expert Manny Gomez



Rescue Expert On Statue Of Liberty Climber



The entrance to the monument’s pedestal is located directly behind the Statue of Liberty in the white tent.

Last year a banner appeared across the base of the Statue of Liberty bearing the words “Refugees Welcome.”