By Marie Flounoy

There’s no better time than the summer to catch up on the things you’ve been putting off. Whether it’s a vacation that’s been on your bucket list, a festival experience, or like many, that book you’ve been meaning to read. The summer is the perfect time to do it! In the midst of traveling, soaking up some sun on the beach or planning for the fall. Below are a few New York-based authors you may want to add to your reading list and keep on your radar this year.

Alex Wolf

www.alexwolf.co

Are you looking to build an authentic audience on social media? Writer and former Founder of Boss Babe, Alex Wolf, offers insight in her book, “Resonate: For Anyone Who Wants To Build An Audience Online.” Wolf has built a cult following of over half a million millennials in under a year, named Fast Company’s Top 100 Most Creative People in Business (2016), and is behind a newsletter that touches on various personal and business topics to thousands of readers and followers via social media.

Mari Andrew

www.bymariandrew.com

Daniel Lubetzky

www.kindsnacks.com

Another New York Times Best Seller comes from Daniel Lubetzky. Lubetzky has released the thought-provoking and inspiring, Do The KIND Thing. Based on Lubetzky’s journey as the founder of the fastest-growing supplier of healthy snacks in the country, KIND, the book includes personal narratives, reflections, and advice. From his humble beginnings as a budding entrepreneur to the principles and failures. as well as, KIND’s ethos and business model that has made the brand the success it is today.

Related: NYC’s 5 Best Used Bookstores

Scott Amyx

www.scottamyx.com

Scott Amyx has released a great read for those who want success, “Strive: How Doing The Things Most Uncomfortable Leads to Success.” As a venture capitalist and international thought leader, Amyx, includes anecdotes from his personal and professional experiences. With accolades from the likes of Tony Robbins, John Elston, Forbes, and more, the straightforward read challenges common myths on the success that prevents many from reaching their goals and happiness.

Joshua March

By 2020, customer experience will overtake price and product as a key brand differentiator. With the rise of social messaging and automated, AI-powered bots: how will this affect the customer service industry? Founder & CEO of Conversocial, Joshua March, explores this question and more in “Message Me: The Future of Customer Service in the Era of Social Messaging and Artificial Intelligence.” This read by March is ideal for customer service professionals or leaders who aim to embrace this technology.

Related: New York’s 5 Best Independent Book Shops

