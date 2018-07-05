Ryan Mayer

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Carlos Gomez has had a rough first half of the season. Through 69 games played, he has hit just .198 with seven home runs and 17 RBI. Yesterday, he went 0-for-3 in the team’s 3-0 loss to the Miami Marlins. After striking out in an at-bat in the second inning, his frustrations boiled over, with the Gatorade cooler taking a beating.

When someone brings veggie burgers to the 4th of July BBQ. pic.twitter.com/mDlpU5bblv — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 4, 2018

There were a pair of runners on with no outs, which is a big part of the reason for his frustration. The Rays were 0-for-4 in the game with runners in scoring position. Twitter of course had ALL of the jokes.

If baseballs were as stationary as coolers, Carlos Gomez would be 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sa3ra7k20O — Chris Thomasson KIII (@ChrisThomasson7) July 4, 2018

I’d say Carlos Gomez isn’t enjoying his holiday to this point. #Rays pic.twitter.com/fFtGv7MEtt — Today in MLB (@TodayintheMLB) July 4, 2018

Carlos Gomez batting average at the plate: .195 Carlos Gomez batting average in the dugout: 1.000 pic.twitter.com/C2aAELgueX — Sports = Life (@SportzzTweetzz) July 4, 2018

Good to see Carlos Gomez is finally hitting again. https://t.co/yWK93Ahkxg — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) July 4, 2018

Those weren't fireworks going off inside Marlins Park just now. That was Carlos Gomez destroying a water cooler inside the Rays dugout with his bat after striking out in the 2nd. — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) July 4, 2018

Unfortunately for Gomez, his teammates also struggled at the plate, striking out nine times in the shutout loss. The batter after Gomez beat up the water cooler, Willy Adames, grounded into a double play to end the inning leaving the runners stranded. They’ll get a chance to get things back on track tomorrow night in the Big Apple when they face the New York Mets.