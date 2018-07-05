NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Switching seats on an airplane can be a tricky situation to maneuver, but for one pair it may have lead to love.

The chance encounter was all captured on Twitter by actress Rosey Blair.

Blair wanted to change seats on the flight to sit next to her boyfriend and joked that the couple now sitting in front of them would fall in love.

Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread. — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 3, 2018

She continued to chronicle the interaction in a Twitter thread for the duration of the flight.

Blair commented the pair were both personal trainers, were showing each other pictures of family, and even went to the bathroom at the same time at one point.

The thread on Twitter has since gained more than 300,000 retweets and more than 800,000 likes. The hashtag #PlaneBae also started trending with the story.

It also only took about a day for the man to be identified as former pro soccer player, Euan Holden.

He quickly added to the fun on Twitter claiming he knew the couple behind him was taking pictures.

Hilarious… Knew you were taking pictures 😂 https://t.co/dTuFA8RI1O — Euan Holden (@EuanHolden) July 4, 2018

The mystery woman has stayed out of the sudden spotlight so far, but the whole internet wants to know what has happened with the couple since the flight.

Blair also tweeted that the mystery woman is unsure of the attention, but feels positive about it.

All of the internet is holding their breath hoping that love really was in the air!