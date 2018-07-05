  • TV10/55On Air

New York (CBSNewYork) — Barry Trotz has added former Washington Capitals assistant Lane Lambert to his New York Islanders coaching staff.

The Islanders announced the hiring Thursday, saying Lambert would be the associate coach.

The 53-year-old had served the past four seasons as the assistant coach with the recently crowned Stanley Cup champions.

Before joining the Capitals, Lambert spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the Nashville Predators.

He also served as head coach of the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals from 2007-11.

Lambert played in the NHL with Detroit, the Rangers and Quebec from 1983-88. He started coaching in 2003.

