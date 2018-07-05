NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A doorman may have stopped a rape Wednesday along Central Park West.

Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly attacked a 37-year-old woman around 11 p.m. on 84th Street.

She was exiting an Uber when the man approached and attempted to talk to her, police said. When she ignored him, he allegedly threw her onto the sidewalk, punched, stomped and bit her as he started to remove her clothing. Sources said she fought back, even biting him.

Ernest Pjedri is the doorman across the street and heard her screams.

“She was on the floor and he was on top of her. He was hitting her, basically, with hand or foot, I couldn’t see that, but also in the way I saw him pulling off the clothes,” he told CBS2’s Alice Gainer.

He said he pulled out his phone to snap a picture of the suspect, and the flash distracted the man.

“He left her and was coming behind me,” he said.

Pjedri said the suspect tried to tell him the woman owed him money. He called police and the man took off.

Residents nearby couldn’t believe it.

“I was surprised, because generally it’s a relatively safe area. I feel safe at night walking around by myself,” said Rebecca Barr. “I’ll just be more aware, you know. It’s an unusual thing, so I’d like to think it’s an isolated thing, but you can never be too safe. Always keep your eyes open.”

“I walk my dog here every evening and never seen any kind of violence or even intimidating behavior here at all,” a man added. “Most evenings around 11-o-clock, there’s a few people walking dogs like I am, some people are sort of coming in and out of the park still at that time, but that’s about it. It’s pretty quiet.”

The victim was treated for injuries to her face and head.

The suspect was described as a black man, approximately 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with a bald head. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, khaki or yellow shorts, black and white sneakers and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-700-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.