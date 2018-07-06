NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — MoviePass will start to charge more for films and screening times that are in high demand.

Users usually only pay a $10 fee to see as much as one movie per day in theaters.

The new peak pricing means users could pay a few extra dollars to book the latest blockbuster on a Saturday night. It started rolling out surge pricing on Thursday.

According to an email sent to customers, moviegoers will also be told when a showtime does not yet have an added fee.

The company pays for users’ tickets and is apparently looking to make up for losses.