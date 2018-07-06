  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — MoviePass will start to charge more for films and screening times that are in high demand.

Users usually only pay a $10 fee to see as much as one movie per day in theaters.

The new peak pricing means users could pay a few extra dollars to book the latest blockbuster on a Saturday night. It started rolling out surge pricing on Thursday.

According to an email sent to customers, moviegoers will also be told when a showtime does not yet have an added fee.

The company pays for users’ tickets and is apparently looking to make up for losses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s